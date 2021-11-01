-$0.27 EPS Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.65.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.95, for a total value of $969,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,117,502 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,190,660. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in DoorDash by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in DoorDash by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.95. 30,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,077,942. The stock has a market cap of $66.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.83. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

