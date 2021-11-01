Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 260,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,724,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.60. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -189.69%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.