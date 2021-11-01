Rosenblatt Securities Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $157.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.45.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE opened at $138.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $93.97 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $575,744,000. Amundi bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $447,802,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.