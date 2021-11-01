Analysts Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

SCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,265. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $273.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

