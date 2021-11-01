Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,933.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,952,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $180.93 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $207.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

