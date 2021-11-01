BVF Inc. IL Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

BVF Inc. IL cut its position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,693,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,530 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 1.50% of Selecta Biosciences worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SELB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $413.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 million. Analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

