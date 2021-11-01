BVF Inc. IL Makes New $18.83 Million Investment in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 955,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,833,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,500 in the last ninety days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NGM stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.74. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.97.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

