BSW Wealth Partners Buys 737 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 38,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 418.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 251,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 203,211 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4,959.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 166,092 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $125.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $111.16 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

