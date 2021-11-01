Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Reduces Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 645,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,887 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $34,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unitil by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,704. The company has a market cap of $666.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

