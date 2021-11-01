Aristides Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,043 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 48,830 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

UI stock traded up $9.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $314.84. 1,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.87 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.