Aristides Capital LLC Invests $203,000 in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RF Industries by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. 4,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.10. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

