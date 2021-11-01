Aristides Capital LLC Invests $45,000 in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.05% of CSI Compressco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCLP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 34.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 824,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 43,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP remained flat at $$1.53 during trading on Monday. 11,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,498. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47. CSI Compressco LP has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $73.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -4.04%.

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

