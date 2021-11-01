Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,303. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

