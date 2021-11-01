Archon Partners LLC Grows Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Archon Partners LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

NEO traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $46.49. 2,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,611. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 0.66.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

