Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Sets New 52-Week High at $256.87

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $256.87 and last traded at $255.66, with a volume of 68 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.60.

The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

