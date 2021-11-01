Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Truist Securities

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.46.

Zillow Group stock traded down $5.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,800. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 173.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after buying an additional 40,228 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zillow Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

