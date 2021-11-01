Archon Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Archon Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 161,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 374,168 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 82.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,948 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,969,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,017,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $14,222,267.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,468,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,431,858 shares of company stock worth $160,422,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $26.11. 364,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,447,422. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion and a PE ratio of -22.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

