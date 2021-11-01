BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €59.00 ($69.41) price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNP. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.97 ($72.91).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

EPA BNP traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €57.90 ($68.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.44.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.