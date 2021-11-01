Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar Sells 2,250 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SXI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.52. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth $38,641,000. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standex International by 447.7% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Standex International by 134.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 45,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Standex International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

