Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,129,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 22,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $464.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,100. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $443.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.70. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $475.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

