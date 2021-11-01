Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Has $2.83 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 46.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 172,816 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1,671.3% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 152,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 143,731 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 585.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 57,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 15.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 147.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

BC traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,085. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.