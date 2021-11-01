Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,828 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.4% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.80.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,586 shares of company stock valued at $48,393,846 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $5.55 on Monday, hitting $616.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

