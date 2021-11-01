AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 1.3% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,773.82. 1,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,710. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,844.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,657.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,563.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.