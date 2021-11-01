57,791 Shares in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Acquired by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 57,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.29.

NASDAQ WERN traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.10. 4,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,888. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.81 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

