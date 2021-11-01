BVF Inc. IL Has $24.81 Million Stake in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,741 shares during the quarter. Ikena Oncology accounts for 0.9% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned 4.93% of Ikena Oncology worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

IKNA stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. Ikena Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IKNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.