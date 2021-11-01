BVF Inc. IL Sells 456,765 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

BVF Inc. IL lowered its position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,451,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,765 shares during the period. ESSA Pharma comprises about 2.6% of BVF Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned 0.06% of ESSA Pharma worth $70,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPIX. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 976.5% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after buying an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $19,957,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,459,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,277,000 after buying an additional 634,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter worth $14,613,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ESSA Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of EPIX opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.61. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

