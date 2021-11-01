Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $164.54 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $166.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

