Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Has $31.66 Million Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the period. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.1% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned about 4.36% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $31,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 338,920 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,343,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,586,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $154,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,088 shares of company stock valued at $998,159. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $961.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.83. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

