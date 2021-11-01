Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 1,709,319 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 377.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,199 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709,319 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $121,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.24 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.