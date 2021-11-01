Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,161,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $147,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 49,854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,531,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,501,000 after buying an additional 52,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

VNO opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.