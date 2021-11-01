Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 67,441 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67,441 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DGX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $146.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average of $140.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

