Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $254,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,999,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,205,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

