Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 241,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,482,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 101,360 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $51.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

