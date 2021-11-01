Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $23.12 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $23,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 876.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 38.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $372.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $375.15. The company has a market capitalization of $393.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.