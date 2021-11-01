United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.7% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.47 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.70. The company has a market capitalization of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

