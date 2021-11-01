Beryl Capital Management LLC Invests $2.93 Million in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:NSTC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:NSTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 299,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Northern Star Investment Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTC opened at $9.77 on Monday. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

