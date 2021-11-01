Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 372,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Altitude Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,112,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,859,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Altitude Acquisition by 119.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 921,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 501,865 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,136,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALTU stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $14.54.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

