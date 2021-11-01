Beryl Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FVT. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,723,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVT opened at $9.77 on Monday. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

