Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Decreases By 49.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the September 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 43,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,708. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

