Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $373.73 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $368.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.69. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -1.32. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $505.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total value of $524,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock worth $31,530,528 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after acquiring an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after purchasing an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

