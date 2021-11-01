Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLOY remained flat at $$29.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transport services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Transport, Product Transport, Associated Businesses and Others. The Dry Bulk segment includes dry bulkers, oil tankers, LNG carriers, and car carriers. The Energy Transport segment covers the tankers, steaming coal carriers, LNG carriers and offshore business.

