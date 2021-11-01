Analysts Set Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) PT at $13.00

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, Director Robert Cascella acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Neuronetics by 257.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 1,098,612 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 27.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 314,059 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,940.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $15,463,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.27. 159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,461. The stock has a market cap of $138.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.83. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

