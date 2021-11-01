Brokerages Set Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Price Target at $35.42

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,338. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

