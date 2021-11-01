Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the September 30th total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 313.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 37.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.22. 20,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,940,122. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

