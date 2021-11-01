Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives $90.00 Average PT from Analysts

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

MBUU traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. 397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,914. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Malibu Boats has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.