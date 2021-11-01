Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $340.75

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $340.75 and last traded at $340.46, with a volume of 256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $338.81.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after buying an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 390.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 61,979 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,985,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,956.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

