Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.40

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.40 and last traded at $64.14, with a volume of 413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

Several brokerages have commented on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 449.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.94.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,615,000 after buying an additional 141,366 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after buying an additional 82,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

