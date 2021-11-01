CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $148.48

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $148.48 and last traded at $148.23, with a volume of 198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.28.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.84.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 5.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 51.5% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

