Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.58

Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 1144 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

About Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

