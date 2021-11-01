Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.95 billion-$3.25 billion.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $3.21 on Monday, hitting $92.28. 25,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.